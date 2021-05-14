Sun, clouds and a passing shower possible Friday with highs in the 70s

It's just about a do-over today!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Thursday was gorgeous and Friday will be very similar with some minor tweaks to the forecast! FOX 5's Sue Palka says for starters, it's chilly this morning but not quite as chilly as Thursday morning by a few degrees. Most places are in the 40s before dawn.

Plenty of morning sun will boost temperatures this afternoon into the upper 60s to low-70s. Some clouds will build through the afternoon and there is an isolated risk for a passing shower.

The clouds move out later in the evening and we head for a sunny Saturday in the mid-70s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5