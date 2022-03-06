Spring like preview hits DC region Sunday; record breaking temperatures possible Monday

Sunday will be cloudy with a few passing showers in the morning and late afternoon, but it comes with some good news, as temperatures will be on the rise.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday, then as the warmer air moving in increases, the high temperatures will head to the mid 70s!

While the warmth may be welcome, it comes with some gusty Southwest winds. Winds will be Southwest at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, so keep that in mind for any outdoor activities. Also expect a few spotty showers. Not everyone will get showers, and it will not be a washout. Sunday night will be a mild one, with overnight Lows in the Upper 50s and low 60s.

The warmer air flow with the Jet stream parked to the North continues into the beginning of our workweek with Monday temperatures expected to soar to the low 80s, bringing a taste of summer for us! We could see record-breaking highs ahead of an approaching cold front with much colder air.

The current record highs are:

DCA: 77 degrees Fahrenheit. Recorded in 1961.

Dulles: 76 degrees Fahrenheit. Recorded in 1974.

Baltimore: 76 degrees Fahrenheit. Recorded in 1974.

The approach of the cold front will bring us some showers and a chance of some thunderstorms popping up. We get a reality check by Tuesday as colder air moves in behind the front, and we dive back down to the 50s and closer to the seasonal average.

Spring starts in 15 days, so enjoy the warmer weather preview!

