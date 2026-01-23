FBI: Several arrested on federal drug‑distribution charges

Several people were arrested and now face federal drug‑distribution charges following an FBI investigation in Virginia, according to authorities.

A criminal complaint charges Oscar Raquel Cuellar Macua, Evelyn Esmeralda Villatoro and Oscar Vladimir Padilla Portillo with conspiring to distribute more than five kilograms of a substance containing cocaine.

What we know:

An FBI affidavit says investigators used a confidential source to make a series of controlled purchases from 2024 through January 2026. The source bought firearms at the Cerritos Ranch in Haymarket and was later driven to the Georgetown "Exorcist Steps" to meet a cocaine supplier, the affidavit says.

The investigation escalated on Jan. 21, 2026, when agents arranged a controlled purchase of roughly four kilograms of cocaine in Washington, D.C. Authorities say Jorge Steve Zepeda Irias, who allegedly sold firearms and drugs, coordinated the deal with his wife, Cuellar and Villatoro.

Zepeda, his wife, Cuellar and Villatoro were arrested at the scene. Portillo allegedly rammed an FBI vehicle while trying to flee but was stopped in traffic and taken into custody.

The FBI says Cuellar, Villatoro and Portillo face significant federal penalties.