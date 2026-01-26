Road conditions: Ice and bitter cold create dangerous driving across DMV after winter storm

The Brief Bitter cold and ice are slowing the region’s storm recovery. Refreezing overnight has made roads slick and dangerous. Crews are clearing major routes before moving to neighborhood streets.



Frigid air and a layer of ice are creating dangerous driving conditions across the Washington, D.C. region as the area digs out from the season’s largest winter storm.

Snow and ice began late Saturday and continued through Sunday, leaving behind slick roads and deep cold. Temperatures plunged again Sunday night into Monday, refreezing any remaining moisture and worsening icy patches.

Road crews have been working around the clock to clear major routes. Plow teams focused first on interstates and primary roads before moving into secondary roads and neighborhood streets.

Winter weather driving tips from the National Weather Service

If you must travel be sure to tell your family or friends where you are going, your intended route, and time of arrival.

Make sure your gas tank is full. Carry a windshield scraper, jumper cables, a small shovel, flashlight, cell phone, blanket and additional warm clothing, drinking water, and high-calorie non-perishable food.

Don't panic if you become stranded. Call someone to let them know you are stranded. Do not try to walk to safety. Attach a cloth to your car antenna or mirror to indicate you need help. Use the dome light and flashers to make your vehicle more noticeable.

Be alert for snow plows, and allow plenty of room for them to pass. If you are going around a plow, only do so when you can see the road ahead of the plow.

Check road conditions before you depart.

