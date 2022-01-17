Snow, sleet move out; slick roads, windy conditions remain Monday following winter storm

After a snowy Sunday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-30s west to lower-40s in the District.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

That will foster some melting. Monday night will yield temperatures in the 20s, which will cause any of what has melted to refreeze.

Roadways will be slick and hazardous Tuesday morning.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says we're also tracking an additional system towards the midweek.

Road crews will be out Monday morning across the region working on icy spots. Traffic officials urge drivers to reduce speeds during their commutes.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5