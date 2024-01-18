Snow in DC region: Where, when, and how much will fall Friday

The D.C. area is getting ready for our second snowstorm of winter.

This one won’t bring as much snowfall as what we saw on Monday, but we are expecting between 1 and 3 inches of snow.

What time will the snow start falling on Friday?

The flakes are expected to start falling overnight around 4 a.m.

The heaviest snow is expected from 6 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. for the western and southern parts of Maryland, central Virginia, and Washington D.C.

Arctic wind chill

In addition to the snow, we will be dealing with the coldest air of the season that will grip the region through the weekend.

Wind chill values will be in the single digits on Saturday and Sunday.

Several school districts in the D.C. area have already canceled classes for Friday, including Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Fairfax County, and Loudoun County.

Here’s the updated list of school closings, delays, and early dismissals in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

National Weather Service snow totals

Along/west of Allegheny Front - 6-12"

Elsewhere in Alleghenies - 3-6"

North of I-70 - 3-5"

Between I-70 & I-66/US-50 - 2-4"

South of I-66/US-50 - 1-3"

Weekend weather forecast

Image 1 of 3 ▼ WASHINGTON DC, USA - JANUARY 3: A view of the city as the first snowstorm of the season hits Washington DC, United States on January 3, 2022. A winter storm is blanketing streets in and around Washington DC on Monday, closing government offices and schools. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

It will at least be a dry weekend, however, allowing our region to clean up from any of the snow leftover from Friday.

By the middle of the week, high temperatures should return to average values (middle 40s), while early suggestions are that the upper 50s and perhaps even some 60s will be possible by the end of next week.