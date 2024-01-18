Snow Friday: Winter Weather Advisory issued ahead of storm for parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia

Snow Friday is looking more and more likely after a Winter Weather Advisory was issued Thursday for parts of Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

READ MORE: DMV Winter 2023-2024 Outlook: Why we're expecting more snow, chance for blizzards in DC this winter

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the snow will likely begin Friday morning before sunrise – sometime between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. The snow will continue to fall for most of the morning and is expected to impact the morning commute. The steadiest snow will likely arrive between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Generally, Tucker says we can expect to see light snow with around one to three inches in the immediate D.C. metro area. The highest snow amounts are expected in the mountains to the north and west where Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through Saturday.

The steady snow is expected to taper to showers by 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Although not a major snow system, everything that falls will stick because of the extremely cold temperatures in the region.

High temperatures on Thursday are expected to be around 38 degrees, which will help soften up and melt some of the already existing snow on the ground before it’s covered by new precipitation on Friday morning.

Frigid temperatures in the mid-20s Saturday, and a sunny and cold Sunday with highs in the low-30s.