Friday DC snow forecast: Steady snow falling fast as winter storm moves quickly into region

The winter storm we’ve been tracking all week is bringing steady snow to the Washington, D.C. region early Friday morning.

The snow is accumulating heavily on surfaces as it moves quickly across the area. The flakes began to fall between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The steady snow is expected through the morning. Officials advise delaying travel plans as long as possible Friday. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and hazardous driving conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. this evening for Washington, D.C. and portions of central Maryland and northern Virginia. A Winter Storm Warning issued for portions of northern VA into central and northeast MD through this evening.

About 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected to fall in the immediate D.C. region. Higher accumulations are expected to the north and west of the District.

Many school districts across the area canceled classes in anticipation of the winter storm. A FULL List of closings and delays can be found online.