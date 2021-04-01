Rainy, chilly and windy Thursday with highs in the 50s

We have Winter Weather Advisories up for the mountains and wind chill temperatures in the 30s in the forecast today.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

That would be acceptable if this was the first day of February, but not how we typically expect to welcome the month of April! Paradoxically, it’s not how we envision the Opening Day of Baseball either!

Fortunately these winter-like setbacks don’t last long in April, but do grab the warm coat as you head out today. Scattered showers will linger this morning and we will see those wind gusts increasing up to 40 mph through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s but will feel like they’re in the 30s.

Heads up for gardeners and growers, overnight temperatures are headed for the 20s to near 30.

Advertisement

Friday continues to feature a blustery chill and it’s below freezing again overnight into Saturday morning.

Good news though! The Easter Weekend is sunny with a warming trend!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5