Rain, falling temperatures Friday in DC region; sunny, dry but cold weekend

Grab the jacket and the umbrella! We're expecting steady rain Friday across parts of the D.C. region as well as falling temperatures that will take us back down into the 30s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

The morning hours will start off mild in the 40s and 50s before a cold front pushes through leading to falling temperatures and rain in our area. The front will bring freezing rain to areas like Frederick, Carroll and parts of northern Baltimore County.

No snow or ice in D.C. today but expect heavy rain during the morning hours before we dry out later into the evening.

Sunny, dry but cold temperatures in the 30s Saturday and Sunday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5