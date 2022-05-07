Rain continues to soak DC region Saturday; dry and cool Mother's Day expected Sunday

The wet weather continues Saturday to start our Mother's Day weekend, a day after the D.C. region saw soaking rains and severe storms.

Several flood watches and warnings are in effect for the D.C. region throughout the day Saturday, as parts of the area are expected to get between 1 to 2 inches of additional rain. Make sure to plan ahead for any Saturday activities, and grab an umbrella or poncho before heading out the door!

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning until Saturday at 4 p.m. for several areas throughout the DMV including D.C., Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, Fairfax County, Prince William County. The NWS also issued a flood watch until 12 p.m. Saturday for several areas, including D.C. and parts of Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Baltimore, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Loudoun County, and Prince William County. While the rain will continue throughout the day, there is no expected threat for severe storms.

Highs Saturday will stay cooler, as they are only expected to reach the mid 50s. In addition to the cooler temperatures, parts of the area including northeastern Maryland, could experience possible wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour later in the day.

The rain Saturday comes after the D.C. region got thoroughly soaked Friday. According to the National Weather Service, Dulles International Airport reported a record 1.18 inches of rainfall throughout the day. The previous record was 0.92 inches, which was reported in 2016.

Here are the NWS rainfall totals reported for the D.C. region Friday:

Reagan National Airport: 1 inch

Baltimore Washington International Airport: 1.7 inches

Dulles International Airport: 1.18 inches

Mother's Day Sunday will kick off with some possible early morning rain showers, making it the perfect morning to treat mom to a homemade breakfast! The rain will eventually clear out of the area during the morning hours, but cloud cover will hang around the D.C. region throughout the day before clearing out Sunday night.

Thankfully, the sun will come back out next week as the D.C. region is expected to get a streak of several sunny days. Temperatures will also rebound, jumping back up to the 60s and 70s throughout the week.