Morning snow flurries Wednesday; breezy afternoon with highs in the 40s

Are you ready for snow? Some of us will see our first flakes Wednesday morning -- but disruptive snow is not in the cards.

The system we've been tracking is weaker and farther south - so we may just be brushed with some flurries, snow showers or even light rain showers through the morning.

It's possible some areas don't see much in the way of any precipitation. A few areas may get a slushy coating on grass.

It's still a chilly day though with temperatures topping out in the mid-40s.

Through the afternoon hours we trend drier and clouds should clear late day.

Overnight low temperatures under clear skies head for the 20s.

