Morning snow flurries Wednesday; breezy afternoon with highs in the 40s
WASHINGTON - Are you ready for snow? Some of us will see our first flakes Wednesday morning -- but disruptive snow is not in the cards.
The system we've been tracking is weaker and farther south - so we may just be brushed with some flurries, snow showers or even light rain showers through the morning.
It's possible some areas don't see much in the way of any precipitation. A few areas may get a slushy coating on grass.
It's still a chilly day though with temperatures topping out in the mid-40s.
Through the afternoon hours we trend drier and clouds should clear late day.
Overnight low temperatures under clear skies head for the 20s.
