Morning showers, unsettled afternoon Thursday with highs in the 70s

Keep the umbrella handy Thursday. We're in for an unsettled day across the D.C. region with showers and clouds moving across the area.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says rain will stay in the forecast all day and into the evening hours. It won't be a washout, Matthew says, but stay prepared.

A sunny and dry Friday with high temperatures in the upper-70s and a warmer weekend ahead.

