Morning fog Thursday with afternoon sunshine and highs near 80 degrees

Once again we're waking up to some areas of fog, but today we should see the sun making an earlier appearance than it did yesterday for eastern suburbs.

With more sun back in the forecast we expect temperatures to climb between 75 and 80 for yet another warm October day. Friday should be even warmer into the low to mid 80s with a touch of summer-like humidity.

A strong from approaches on Saturday and as it crosses through the warm and humid air mass a round of gusty thunderstorms is possible in the afternoon.

Sunday will finally feel like Fall with temperatures dropping dramatically into the mid-60s.

