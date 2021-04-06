Morning clouds, afternoon sun Tuesday with warm temperatures in the mid-70s

You'll be waking up to some clouds this Tuesday morning but the good news is we'll have some nice sunny breaks by afternoon. Even though it won't be as sunny as yesterday we will still get to enjoy the mild temps again. It's another day with temps in the low-70s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

We'll hang onto the 70s until Friday when cooler air brings us closer to seasonal, yet still above with mid 60s.

By Wednesday we start the beginning of an unsettled pattern that brings us showers and rain chances daily through the end of the weekend. Not a total washout each day but looks like the more widespread and heaviest rain will be Saturday and Sunday.

Keep the umbrella handy and stay posted!

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5