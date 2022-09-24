Mild, sunny Saturday across DC region; Passing storms expected Sunday afternoon

The D.C. region is in store for a beautiful Saturday with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.

The day will begin with temperatures in the 50s, but it will warm up throughout the day, with temperatures in the afternoon topping out in the low 70s.

In addition to the mild temperatures, the region will see plenty of sunshine and blue skies on Saturday.

That will not be the case for the end of our weekend however, as we are in for an unsettled Sunday.

Clouds will hang around the region for the most of the day Sunday, before storms are expected to move through in the afternoon.

Areas to north of D.C. could see passing storms starting around the afternoon hours, while closer to D.C. storms are expected to start in the evening.

As a result of the expected storms, the National Weather Center's Storm Prediction Center has placed the D.C. region under a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday.

The storms will clear out by Sunday night, setting up a dry and mild start to the week.

Temperatures will be in the 70s, and we are expected to get plenty of sunshine throughout the week!