Memorial Day Weekend weather: Warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine in DC region for holiday weekend

A stormy Friday across the DMV has paved the way for a calm and mostly clear Memorial Day Weekend. So make sure to get out and enjoy the weather on this holiday weekend!

Several storms swept through the area Friday causing widespread damage throughout Virginia and Maryland. Some areas that reported damage included parts of Western Virginia, the Dulles area, Montgomery County, and Southern Maryland. As a result of the reported damage, the National Weather Service will be surveying the damage in the Olney area of Montgomery County and in parts of Southern Maryland. The NWS has not provided a timeline for when the surveys could be completed.

Fortunately, the storms cleared out of the region Friday night setting up a beautiful and warm Memorial Day Weekend. Saturday will start off clear, and stay that way for most of the day with high temperatures topping out in the 80s. Some areas may see scattered clouds, and even some short-lived pop-up showers in the afternoon. Despite that, most of the area will be clear and dry throughout the day, so don't cancel any of your Saturday plans!

The warm and clear conditions will continue Sunday. The DMV will see plenty of sunshine and high temperatures are expected to approach the 90s. The heat and sunshine will hang around for Memorial Day Monday, with temperatures topping out in the low 90s.

If you're heading to the beach this holiday weekend, make sure to pack your sunscreen! Ocean City, Maryland is expected to get plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s throughout the weekend, setting up a favorable forecast for all you beach goers!