Expand / Collapse search

Icy, slippery mess Friday morning; cold temperatures through the weekend

By and
Published 
Updated just in
Weather
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The last vestiges of Thursday's wild sleet and snow storm is producing a scattered light wintry mix Friday morning. MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Friday, February 19

Mike Thomas has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Friday, February 19.

Not only could there be additional light glazing of ice or a coating of snow, but overnight temperatures in the 20s means plenty of icy untreated surfaces, says FOX 5's Sue Palka. If you can postpone travel Friday morning - it is advisable.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Slippery commute along some Maryland roads

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick has the latest on road conditions in Maryland.

Icy conditions remain in Virginia

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard has the latest on road conditions in Virginia.

We will do a bit of melting around the D.C. region Friday thanks to temperatures in the mid to upper-30s and a high sun angle. Make sure you clean the roof of your car off so that any rooftop ice doesn't fly into someone else's vehicle while you're driving. Also watch for sleet sliding off the roof of your house as the temperature rises.

For the first time in 4 weeks, the upcoming weekend is free of winter advisories although it will stay cold. Hang in there! Spring arrives March 20th!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5