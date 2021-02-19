Icy, slippery mess Friday morning; cold temperatures through the weekend

The last vestiges of Thursday's wild sleet and snow storm is producing a scattered light wintry mix Friday morning. MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Not only could there be additional light glazing of ice or a coating of snow, but overnight temperatures in the 20s means plenty of icy untreated surfaces, says FOX 5's Sue Palka. If you can postpone travel Friday morning - it is advisable.

We will do a bit of melting around the D.C. region Friday thanks to temperatures in the mid to upper-30s and a high sun angle. Make sure you clean the roof of your car off so that any rooftop ice doesn't fly into someone else's vehicle while you're driving. Also watch for sleet sliding off the roof of your house as the temperature rises.

For the first time in 4 weeks, the upcoming weekend is free of winter advisories although it will stay cold. Hang in there! Spring arrives March 20th!

