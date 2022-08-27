Hot, humid Saturday across DC region; Isolated rain showers possible in the afternoon

It will be a hot, humid and mostly sunny Saturday for the D.C. region with some chances for isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Saturday will begin with temperatures in the upper 70s before topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s later in the day. Adding to the high temperatures, humidity will be rising throughout the afternoon, making it feel like a hot and sticky afternoon.

Some pop-up showers could be possible Saturday afternoon for areas east and west of D.C., but these will be very isolated in nature and will clear out of the area by nighttime.

Temperatures overnight will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s throughout the area, but the humidity will stick with us.

Sunday will be more of the same for the D.C. region as temperatures will again by near or in the 90s, and more isolated showers are possible Sunday afternoon.

The high heat and humidity will hang around the region early next week, peaking on Tuesday with temperatures expected to near the mid 90s.

Fortunately, the heat is expected to break by mid week, bringing cooler temperatures to the region starting Wednesday.