Hot and humid Sunday with storms expected later; Enhanced risk for severe storms Monday

The D.C. region is bracing for possible severe storms Sunday and Monday, that could bring with them heavy rain, hail, damaging winds, and flooding.

Sunday will start off mild with temperatures in the 60s, before the high temperatures top out in the 80s later in the afternoon. In addition to the heat, the region is experiencing high humidity that will make Sunday feel like a summer day. There will be periods of sunshine throughout the early parts of the day before storm clouds move into the area.

Some isolated thunderstorms could develop in the late afternoon possibly causing heavy downpours, isolated hail, and damaging winds. The storms are expected to move into the western areas of D.C. around 2 p.m. Sunday and will make their way east throughout the afternoon before clearing out around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Monday the heat and humidity will hang around for another day, but a passing cold front will bump up the chances for severe storms. The D.C. region is expected to see scattered thunderstorms with possible damaging winds, hail, flooding, and even the chance for some tornadoes. The storms will move into the area around Monday afternoon impacting the evening commute.

The storms will move out of the area by Monday night, making way for a clearer and less humid day Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for most of the week, before we are expected to get our first 90 degree day of the year on Saturday!