Highs in the 90s Wednesday; threat of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

After a mild morning, July-like heat is back Wednesday afternoon as we expect temperatures to rise between 85 to 93 degrees under partly sunny skies.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we will be watching for scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. that should wind down around sunset. A few of the storms may be strong with gusty winds the main threat.

A dry, sunny and warm day is on the way Thursday.

Right now, the Memorial Day Weekend looks to kick off with showers and scattered storms on Friday that linger into Saturday. Temperatures will drop from the mid-70s on Friday to the mid-60s on Saturday!

The sun returns on Sunday and Monday with temperatures warming into the upper 70s by Memorial Day.

