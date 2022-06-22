Heavy rain, severe thunderstorms expected across the DC region Wednesday

A humid Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and the potential for severe storms later in the day.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says we'll start the morning with mild temperatures and dry skies.

Temperatures climb into the upper-80s this afternoon as several rounds of potentially severe storms move across the D.C. region. There is the potential for heavy downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and standing water this afternoon.

A Flood Watch will go into effect at 3 p.m. Scattered showers could linger into the morning hours Thursday. Drier conditions into Friday and Saturday with the potential for a pop-up shower Sunday.

