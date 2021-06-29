Heat wave continues Tuesday with hazy, hot and humid temperatures in the upper-90s

Waking up this morning you'll find no break in the uncomfortable heat and humidity!

If you are an outdoor morning jogger -- it will be a challenge to enjoy a run with the atmosphere as muggy as it is. Stagnant conditions will be the order of the day as temps rise to the mid-90's and the humidity kicks in in full force.

Expect to see heat index values climb to the triple digits Tuesday. There will not even be a cool, fresh breeze offering any relief as we will have another day of a light southerly wind flow pumping in the warm, moist air.

Instability will be the trigger for some thunderstorms to pop up over the higher elevations and even over the mountains today, but they will be limited. By Wednesday storm chances for us increase by late afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead, it seems like Thursday and Friday we could be set up for some strong storms, some possibly severe with the approach of a cold front. It needs to be monitored closely.

We'll get a break in the high 90 degree days after Wednesday as we drop to the 80s.

