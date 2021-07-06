Hazy, hot and humid Tuesday with highs in the mid-90s

It's a sizzling hot day we are facing today with temperatures heading to the mid-90s along with plenty of humidity.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbarts says we'll wake up with plenty of sunshine with early morning temperatures already in the 70s and low-80s!

Dewpoints will climb to the low 70s -- and by the afternoon hours it will feel like it's 100 degrees. The warm humid air mass that will be in place along with a weak upper level disturbance could easily trigger an isolated thunderstorms and/or shower -- best chance is to the north and west and near the Mason Dixon, but ending with loss of daytime heating.

It's a repeat on Wednesday with hot, humid, and possible thunderstorms popping up (greater chance on Wednesday). We may possibly see the National Weather Service issue a Heat Advisory but that remains to be seen.

On Thursday, a trough and associated with a cold front will head our way as the remnants of Elsa moves north and northeast closer to our area from the south. We need to monitor to see if there is any interaction with these and if any of Elsa's remnants will bring us rain.

