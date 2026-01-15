Delonte West arrested again in Virginia; charged with robbery and assault

article

The Brief Delonte West was arrested for robbery and assault in Virginia last month. He has since been released on bond. This is the former NBA star's second arrest in two months.



Former NBA star Delonte West recently found himself in police custody in Virginia for the second time in two months.

What we know:

A victim reported being assaulted and robbed by 42-year-old Delonte West on December 21 on the 5900 block of Richmond Highway in Belle Haven.

The ex-NBA star was found nearby and taken into custody.

TMZ reports that the total amount taken from the victim was $23.

West was charged with robbery and assault and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was later released on $1,000 bond.

November arrest

Dig deeper:

In November, West was arrested "for his own safety" after showing signs of intoxication at a northern Virginia intersection.

He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and later released.

The backstory:

West graduated from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt and attended Saint Joseph’s University.

He played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks during his NBA career and has struggled with substance abuse issues for several years.