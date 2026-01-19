Nearly $1,400 worth of marijuana stolen from DC shop
WASHINGTON - A suspect pretending to be a customer robbed a DC marijuana store this weekend, getting away with more than $1,000 worth of product.
What we know:
Metropolitan police officers responded to the shop on 18th Street Northwest around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The victim told police that the suspect checked in using a medical card, then asked about the types of wax that were available and requested to see a jar of marijuana.
While smelling the marijuana, police say the suspect pulled a mask over his face, placed his hands inside his waistband as if he had a firearm, then told the victim, "Don't move."
The suspect then grabbed items worth a total of $1,370 and fled the store.
What we don't know:
A description of the suspect has yet to be released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan police.