Maryland is one of the worst states to drive in: report

The Brief Driving in Maryland is worse than most states, according to a new study. Vermont was ranked as the best state for driving, while Hawaii was the worst. Gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality were all taken into account.



Rush-hour traffic, fluctuating fuel costs and poor road conditions can all make for a pretty miserable driving experience, which is apparently even worse in Maryland!

What we know:

Maryland was ranked the 5th worst state to drive in this year, according to a new study.

Anyone who's driven on the infamous Route 210, dangerous Interstate 95, or the constantly congested Baltimore Beltway is bound to agree.

Despite its driving woes, Maryland didn't end up in last place — Hawaii did.

The title for "Best State to Drive In" went to Vermont.

By the numbers:

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., 50 states were compared across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality.

Maryland ranked 46th overall. Here's how the state placed some key metrics:

44th – Share of rush-hour traffic congestion

15th – Traffic fatality rate

45th – Car theft rate

19th – Auto-repair shops per capita

32nd – Average gas prices

26th – Auto-maintenance costs

38th – Road quality

25th – Car dealerships per capita