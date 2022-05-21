Extreme heat grips DC region this weekend; storms possible Sunday afternoon

It's going to be a scorcher this weekend for the D.C. region, and there's even a chance for record heat, so make sure to take precautions and stay hydrated!

RELATED: DC spray parks to open this weekend amid expected heat wave

Temperatures will start off in the 70s on Saturday before highs soar to the mid 90s. The D.C. region could set heat records as forecasts expect temperatures in the city to reach 96 degrees. The previous record in D.C. was 95 degrees set in 1934.

Other areas could also see heat records broken Saturday. The current records for both Dulles and BWI Airports are 92 degrees set in 1996.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

In addition to the heat, high humidity across the D.C. region will make it feel even more summer-like outside.

There's a chance some areas west of the District could see some scattered thunderstorms later Saturday night.

The extreme heat and humidity continues into Sunday as temperatures will stay in the 90s. The D.C. area will be under marginal risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes into the region bringing with it the chance for thunderstorms.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5

@ClaireFox5DC

The storms will clear overnight Sunday making way for a much cooler and less humid start to the week. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 70s Monday.