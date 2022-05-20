DC spray parks to open this weekend amid expected heat wave

It will be a scorcher in the D.C. region this weekend as temperatures are expected to be in the 90s, and could even approach record highs.

To help D.C. residents escape the heat, Mayor Bowser announced Friday that D.C.'s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will open several spray parks throughout the city.

The parks will open Saturday, May 21 at 10 a.m. and will stay open until 8:00 p.m. The parks will also open during the same hours on Sunday. Mayor Bowser said following Sunday, the parks will close until Saturday, May 28 to make final summer preparations.

Here is a full list of spray parks that will be open throughout the weekend:

Ward 1

Harrison Recreation Center, 1330 V St, NW

Park at LeDroit, 319 Oakdale Pl, NW

Westminster Playground, 911 Westminster St, NW

Ward 2

Kennedy Recreation Center, 1401 7th Street, NW

Ward 3

Chevy Chase Recreation Center, 5500 41st St, NW

Friendship Recreation Center, 4500 Van Ness St, NW

Macomb Recreation Center, 3409 Macomb St, NW

Ward 4

Riggs-LaSalle Recreation Center, 501 Riggs Rd, NE

Takoma Community Center, 300 Van Buren St, NW

Ward 5

Edgewood Recreation Center, 301 Franklin St, NE

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, 1100 Michigan Ave, NE

Ward 6

Eastern Market Metro Park, 701 Pennsylvania Ave, SE

Potomac Avenue Triangle Park, 1216 Potomac Ave, SE

Watkins Spray Park, 420 12th St, SE

Ward 7

Fort Davis Spray Park, 1400 41st St, SE

Marvin Gaye Park at Division Ave, Division & Foote St, NE

Ward 8

Fort Greble Recreation Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Ave and Elmira St. SW

D.C. officials are also reminding residents that several public indoor pools will be open on Saturday.

Here's the full list of indoor pools that you can visit from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday:

