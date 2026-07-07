DC weather: Scattered showers, storms and humid conditions Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday, with humid conditions, mostly cloudy skies through the day and high temperatures near 85 degrees.

Morning humidity remains high, even though the intense heat dome from the holiday weekend has broken. It won’t be nearly as hot, but conditions will stay extremely humid. Temperatures sit in the mid‑70s early Tuesday, with overnight rain tapering off. A brief shower is still possible during the morning commute, but the next few hours are trending drier.

A stalled front nearby keeps the pattern unsettled. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says sunshine will be limited, similar to Monday’s forecast. Cloud cover will hold temperatures in the low to mid‑80s, but humidity will make it feel uncomfortable.

Shower chances continue throughout the day, with a better opportunity for scattered showers and storms after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Highs reach around 85 degrees under cloudy skies.

Wednesday brings similar conditions with high humidity and limited sunshine. The seven‑day forecast shows temperatures heating back up toward the end of the workweek, near 90 degrees Thursday and Friday. As heat and sunshine build, the chance for severe weather increases Friday and into the first half of the weekend, with 80s extending through early next week.

Today

Early morning (6–9 a.m.)

Patchy drizzle and a few thunderstorms possible. Mostly cloudy.

Late morning (9 a.m.–noon)

Drizzle tapers; isolated storms still possible.

Afternoon (noon–3 p.m.)

Mostly cloudy, humid, spotty showers.

After 3 p.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely. High near 84.

Rain chance 30%.

Tonight

Before midnight

Showers and thunderstorms likely.

After midnight

Scattered showers continue. Mostly cloudy, low around 69.

Rain chance 60%.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday