Severe overnight storms leave trail of damage and power outages across DMV

The Brief Communities across the D.C. region spent Monday cleaning up after powerful overnight storms swept through the area. In Reston, strong winds uprooted a massive oak tree off Jonathan Way, crushing four vehicles in an apartment parking structure. In Maryland, aerial footage from Middletown showed a collapsed structure and debris scattered across the ground.



Communities across the D.C. region spent Monday cleaning up after powerful overnight storms swept through the area, toppling trees, damaging property and knocking out power to thousands.

One of the hardest-hit areas was an apartment community in Reston off Jonathan Way, where a massive oak tree was ripped completely out of the ground by strong winds before crashing onto a parking structure and crushing four parked vehicles.

Despite the extensive damage, no one was hurt, according to authorities.

What they're saying:

Among those impacted was Ismail Buber, who said he had owned one of the damaged vehicles for just 10 days before the tree came down.

"I didn’t know it was a big tree, so I panicked," Buber said. "I came down, it was raining, strong wind and this was a brand-new car. But I was like, it is what it is. This is real life. I’m glad to be alive. It’s pretty sad."

Neighbors said the destruction unfolded within minutes as a line of severe thunderstorms moved through the region overnight.

"I was so shocked," Sara Miles said. "I couldn’t believe that such a big oak tree would be taken down like this. Thank goodness nobody was outside. Nobody was walking through the neighborhood. Even down the road, you just see trees twisted."

For many residents, the damage also raised concerns about future storms.

"If incidents like this happen again, are we prepared?" Jojo Johng said. "The preparedness is what I worry about."

The damage extended well beyond Northern Virginia.

In Maryland, aerial footage from Middletown showed a collapsed structure and debris scattered across the ground.

Across the region, downed trees and power lines led to road closures and scattered power outages as utility crews worked to restore service, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

Throughout the day, tree crews and landscapers also worked to clear fallen trees while residents assessed damage to their homes and vehicles.

What's next:

Cleanup efforts are expected to continue over the next several days.

Forecasters are also warning that the threat isn’t over yet. Another round of thunderstorms is possible Monday evening, with the potential for damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

What you can do:

Residents are urged to stay weather aware as cleanup continues.