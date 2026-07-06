Fugitive charged in 2014 Reston hit-and-run arrested at Dulles

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The Brief A man who police say spent over a decade on the run after a 2014 life-threatening pedestrian crash in Reston is finally in custody. Enda Browne, 43, of Herndon, was apprehended at Dulles International Airport on June 26, 2026, by the United States Marshals Service. Browne was originally charged in 2014 after allegedly injuring the pedestrian, but police say he skipped his 2015 court date and has evaded authorities since.



A man who police say spent over a decade on the run after a 2014 life-threatening pedestrian crash in Reston is finally in custody, authorities announced Monday.

Enda Browne, 43, of Herndon, was apprehended at Dulles International Airport on June 26, 2026, by the United States Marshals Service. He is currently being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

The backstory:

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on November 16, 2014, at approximately 6:30 p.m.

According to detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU), Browne was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion southbound on Reston Parkway when he struck an adult female pedestrian at the intersection of Spectrum Center Drive.

Browne fled the scene of the crash, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to investigators. She was transported to a local hospital, where her condition was later downgraded to non-life-threatening.

Police initially located Browne and his vehicle shortly after the incident. He was arrested, charged with felony hit-and-run and subsequently released. However, Browne failed to appear for his scheduled court date on June 8, 2015, and authorities later learned he had fled the United States.

What you can do:

CRU detectives are still seeking information regarding the case and urge anyone with knowledge of the incident or Browne's time on the run to contact them at 703-280-0543.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Fairfax Co Crime Solvers by calling 703-246-4676, visiting their website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile application. Tipsters who provide information through Crime Solvers may be eligible for a cash reward.