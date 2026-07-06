The Brief Red Line shutdown starts between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights. Closure affects Grosvenor‑Strathmore, Medical Center and Bethesda stations. Shuttle buses run every five to eight minutes with longer travel times.



Metro’s Red Line shutdown is now in full effect, and Monday morning commuters are getting their first real taste of the new routine.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh said Monday marks the start of Metro’s two-month shutdown between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights.

The closure affects service at Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center and Bethesda stations while crews build the future Purple Line connection at Bethesda, rebuild the Grosvenor platform and make critical repairs to the elevated tracks over Rockville Pike.

Metro has deployed about 100 free shuttle buses, including local and express service running every five to eight minutes.

To help keep those buses moving, dedicated bus lanes are now in place along parts of Rockville Pike and Wisconsin Avenue, and commuters should still expect travel times to be about 20 to 25 minutes longer than normal.

So far, things appear to be moving pretty smoothly, but this is still early in the morning rush, Umeh said.

Metro’s Red Line shutdown is now in full effect: Here’s what you need to know

Effective: Jul 6, 2026 - Sep 6, 2026

From July 6-Sept. 6, 2026, Metro will complete major construction on the Red Line. During this period, trains will not operate between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights. Free parking will be available at North Bethesda and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations.

Free shuttle buses will replace trains at the following stations: Grosvenor-Strathmore , Medical Center , and Bethesda .

During this period, Red Line trains will operate every six minutes during the daytime and every ten minutes during late night service in two segments:

Between Shady Grove and North Bethesda

Between Friendship Heights and Glenmont

Anticipated construction activities

Create a second mezzanine at Bethesda station to integrate the MTA Purple Lineopens in a new tab

Rehabilitate the platform at Grosvenor-Strathmore by replacing slab edges and tiles, adding new lighting, and modifying drainage

Maintain the raised railway across Rockville Pike/MD 355 between Grosvenor-Strathmore and Medical Center

Alternative transportation options

Free shuttle service

Trains will not run from North Bethesda to Friendship Heights while this work is ongoing. All shuttle service is ADA accessible.

The free shuttle buses will run every 5-8 minutes during Metro Rail operating hours. Seven and a half lane miles of dedicated bus lanes along Rockville Pike/MD 355 will help expedite shuttle service. Metro is working in coordination with the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) to implement the bus-only lanes from July 6-Sept. 6. Enforcement of the bus-only lanes will not take place prior to that time. For more information about the bus lanes, please visit MDOT's websiteopens in a new tab .

Shuttle Service

Shuttle Types

Local Shuttle

Stops at:North BethesdaGrosvenor-StrathmoreMedical CenterBethesdaFriendship Heights

North Bethesda

Grosvenor-Strathmore

Medical Center

Bethesda

Friendship Heights

Average travel time between stops: 10 minutes

Express Shuttle

Route:North Bethesda → Friendship Heights

North Bethesda → Friendship Heights

Average travel time between stops: 26 minutes

Shuttle Stop Locations

North Bethesda

Express Shuttle

Boarding: Bus Bay C

Exiting: Bus Bay D

Local Shuttle

Boarding: Bus Bay C

Exiting: Bus Bay D

Grosvenor-Strathmore

Express Shuttle

N/A

Local Shuttle

Northbound: Bus Bay L

Southbound: Bus Bay F

Medical Center

Express Shuttle

N/A

Local Shuttle

Northbound: Intersection of northbound Rockville Pike & Wood Rd (Bus Stop ID #2005196 )

Southbound: Intersection of southbound Rockville Pike & South Dr (Bus Stop ID #2000208)

Bethesda

Express Shuttle

N/A

Local Shuttle

Northbound: Intersection of northbound Wisconsin Ave & East-West Hwy (Temporary Stop)

Southbound: Intersection of southbound Wisconsin Ave & Montgomery Ave (Temporary Stop)

Friendship Heights (Northbound Service Only)

Express Shuttle

Boarding: Temporary stop on northbound 5300 block of Wisconsin Ave NW

Exiting: Intersection of Western Ave and 44th St NW (Bus Stop ID #2000013)

Local Shuttle

Boarding: Temporary stop on northbound 5300 block of Wisconsin Ave NW

Exiting: Intersection of Western Ave and 44th St NW (Bus Stop ID #2000013)