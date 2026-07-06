Metro’s Red Line shutdown is now in full effect: Here’s what you need to know
WASHINGTON - Metro’s Red Line shutdown is now in full effect, and Monday morning commuters are getting their first real taste of the new routine.
FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh said Monday marks the start of Metro’s two-month shutdown between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights.
The closure affects service at Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center and Bethesda stations while crews build the future Purple Line connection at Bethesda, rebuild the Grosvenor platform and make critical repairs to the elevated tracks over Rockville Pike.
Metro has deployed about 100 free shuttle buses, including local and express service running every five to eight minutes.
To help keep those buses moving, dedicated bus lanes are now in place along parts of Rockville Pike and Wisconsin Avenue, and commuters should still expect travel times to be about 20 to 25 minutes longer than normal.
So far, things appear to be moving pretty smoothly, but this is still early in the morning rush, Umeh said.
Metro’s Red Line shutdown is now in full effect: Here’s what you need to know
Effective: Jul 6, 2026 - Sep 6, 2026
From July 6-Sept. 6, 2026, Metro will complete major construction on the Red Line. During this period, trains will not operate between North Bethesda and Friendship Heights. Free parking will be available at North Bethesda and Grosvenor-Strathmore stations.
Free shuttle buses will replace trains at the following stations: Grosvenor-Strathmore, Medical Center, and Bethesda.
During this period, Red Line trains will operate every six minutes during the daytime and every ten minutes during late night service in two segments:
- Between Shady Grove and North Bethesda
- Between Friendship Heights and Glenmont
Anticipated construction activities
- Create a second mezzanine at Bethesda station to integrate the MTA Purple Lineopens in a new tab
- Rehabilitate the platform at Grosvenor-Strathmore by replacing slab edges and tiles, adding new lighting, and modifying drainage
- Maintain the raised railway across Rockville Pike/MD 355 between Grosvenor-Strathmore and Medical Center
Alternative transportation options
- Metro's free local and express shuttle buses operate adjacent to the impacted area on Rockville Pike/MD 355. The shuttle buses are the most direct replacement for Red line service — learn more below
- MARC train (commuter rail), June 29-Sept. 4: Providing half-price fares from their Rockville and Garrett Park stations to both Union Station and Silver Spring station (runs mornings and evenings only): MARC Train Welcomes Washington Metrorail Customers
- Metro Bus existing routes: M70 East West Hwy (Bethesda-Silver Spring), M12 University Blvd (Twinbrook-Wheaton), M42 Randolph Rd-College Park (North Bethesda-Glenmont), and M44 Randolph Rd-Hyattsville Crossing (North Bethesda-Glenmont)
- Montgomery County Ride On buses, July 6-Sept. 6: A temporary "Glenmont Express Shuttle" will run from Milestone Park & Ride Lot (Germantown) to Shady Grove station to Glenmont station — this route will provide access to customers who are traveling to the east side of the Red Line. Existing Ride On routes: Route 40 (Rockville-Wheaton) and Route 37 (Grosvenor-Wheaton)
- Biking: Capital Bikeshare will offer Montgomery County residents a free 30-day membership to utilize the Capital Bikeshare system. Click here to fill out a quick form to receive the discount code
Free shuttle service
Trains will not run from North Bethesda to Friendship Heights while this work is ongoing. All shuttle service is ADA accessible.
The free shuttle buses will run every 5-8 minutes during Metro Rail operating hours. Seven and a half lane miles of dedicated bus lanes along Rockville Pike/MD 355 will help expedite shuttle service. Metro is working in coordination with the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) to implement the bus-only lanes from July 6-Sept. 6. Enforcement of the bus-only lanes will not take place prior to that time. For more information about the bus lanes, please visit MDOT's websiteopens in a new tab.
Shuttle Service
Shuttle Types
Local Shuttle
- Stops at:North BethesdaGrosvenor-StrathmoreMedical CenterBethesdaFriendship Heights
- North Bethesda
- Grosvenor-Strathmore
- Medical Center
- Bethesda
- Friendship Heights
- Average travel time between stops: 10 minutes
Express Shuttle
- Route:North Bethesda → Friendship Heights
- North Bethesda → Friendship Heights
- Average travel time between stops: 26 minutes
Shuttle Stop Locations
North Bethesda
Express Shuttle
- Boarding: Bus Bay C
- Exiting: Bus Bay D
Local Shuttle
- Boarding: Bus Bay C
- Exiting: Bus Bay D
Grosvenor-Strathmore
Express Shuttle
- N/A
Local Shuttle
- Northbound: Bus Bay L
- Southbound: Bus Bay F
Medical Center
Express Shuttle
- N/A
Local Shuttle
- Northbound: Intersection of northbound Rockville Pike & Wood Rd (Bus Stop ID #2005196)
- Southbound: Intersection of southbound Rockville Pike & South Dr (Bus Stop ID #2000208)
Bethesda
Express Shuttle
- N/A
Local Shuttle
- Northbound: Intersection of northbound Wisconsin Ave & East-West Hwy (Temporary Stop)
- Southbound: Intersection of southbound Wisconsin Ave & Montgomery Ave (Temporary Stop)
Friendship Heights (Northbound Service Only)
Express Shuttle
- Boarding: Temporary stop on northbound 5300 block of Wisconsin Ave NW
- Exiting: Intersection of Western Ave and 44th St NW (Bus Stop ID #2000013)
Local Shuttle
- Boarding: Temporary stop on northbound 5300 block of Wisconsin Ave NW
- Exiting: Intersection of Western Ave and 44th St NW (Bus Stop ID #2000013)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.