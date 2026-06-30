New Virginia laws starting July 1: Pay transparency, rent rules and more

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The Brief Several new Virginia laws are set to take effect July 1. The changes include new rules for criminal record sealing, rent payments, eviction notices, pay transparency and non-compete agreements. A ban on certain assault-style firearms was set to take effect July 1, but enforcement has reportedly been blocked by a preliminary injunction.



Several new laws are set to take effect in Virginia on July 1, bringing changes for renters, workers, drivers, employers, restaurants and people seeking to seal certain criminal records.

Here are some of the new laws Virginians should know about.

Criminal record sealing

Virginia is launching a new system that allows certain criminal convictions to be sealed from public view.

Some misdemeanor convictions, including certain marijuana possession and disorderly conduct convictions, may be sealed automatically if the person meets the requirements.

Other records may require a petition. The law does not apply to all convictions. Violent crimes, sex offenses, firearm offenses and several other categories are not eligible for sealing under the law.

This comprehensive reform initiative originates from previous state legislation designed with a deferred operational timeline to allow state agencies adequate preparation.

A critical feature of this updated framework is that it strictly prohibits private background check corporations from distributing or selling any consumer criminal history data once those specific records have been officially sealed by the state.

Rent payment rules

Landlords covered by the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act must accept rent and security deposit payments by check and money order.

The law also limits certain payment fees. Landlords cannot require tenants to pay fees higher than the landlord’s actual out-of-pocket cost for a third party to process the payment.

The law also bars landlords from charging tenants repair or maintenance fees unless the repair is needed because of the tenant’s violation of the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.

Passed as House Bill 1005, this measure targets hidden administrative surcharges often imposed on renters. It mandates that property owners maintain at least one standard method of payment that does not penalize the tenant with processing fees, while also requiring written transaction receipts upon request.

Longer notice before eviction

Virginia is extending the notice period landlords must give tenants for nonpayment of rent.

Under HB 15, the waiting period grows from five days to 14 days after written notice is served. The notice must tell the tenant that rent has not been paid and that the landlord intends to terminate the rental agreement if the rent is not paid within the 14-day period.

Laine Carolyn, age 32, shows court papers regarding her eviction at her home in Alexandria, Virginia, on March 15, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

That means tenants must be given 14 days to pay before the landlord can terminate the rental agreement and seek possession for nonpayment.

House Bill 15 functions identically to its companion measure, Senate Bill 48, establishing a uniform nearly two-week grace period for tenants facing financial hardship.

While lawmakers also approved separate tenant protection measures this term—such as allowing renters to contest severe habitability issues without immediately depositing funds into a court escrow account—those specific litigation modifications will not become operational until a later scheduled rollout date.

Mixed beverage license rules

Virginia is changing its food-to-beverage ratio rules for some businesses with mixed beverage licenses.

Under HB 975, some restaurants, caterers and limited caterers with higher monthly food sales will have reduced or eliminated food-to-beverage ratio requirements.

Businesses with average monthly food sales of at least $48,000 are exempt from the ratio. Businesses with monthly food sales averaging at least $25,000 but less than $48,000 must meet or exceed a 30% food-to-beverage ratio.

Some smaller businesses will remain subject to a 45% ratio, though certain businesses with monthly food sales below $25,000 may qualify for a 30% ratio if they have fewer than 30 seats and an occupancy permit for fewer than 60 people.

The law also requires restaurants with mixed beverage licenses to have at least as many seats at tables as they have at counters.

This legislation dismantles the state’s old mandates that forced high-volume dining establishments to maintain a strict balance between food and liquor sales.

House Bill 975 tasks the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority with tracking these commercial adjustments and reporting back to state legislators to evaluate the economic impact on the hospitality industry.

Speed-limiting devices for some drivers

Virginia is establishing an Intelligent Speed Assistance Program for some speed-related offenses.

The program allows certain drivers to use an intelligent speed assistance system as an alternative to having their license suspended. The system limits how fast a vehicle can travel based on the posted speed limit.

(Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In some reckless-driving cases, courts may require a driver to enroll in the program for 60 days to six months instead of suspending the driver’s license.

House Bill 2096 specifically establishes a specialized monitoring protocol supervised by the Commission on the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program.

While judges retain standard discretion for baseline infractions, participation is mandatory for individuals caught driving faster than 100 mph if the court opts against a total license revocation.

Furthermore, the Department of Motor Vehicles will independently apply this program to habitual traffic offenders who accumulate excessive safety points within a set timeframe, offering them a choice between a multi-month suspension or prolonged vehicle monitoring.

Stalking by electronic communication

Virginia is updating its stalking law to address electronically transmitted communication.

Under SB 673, the legal definition of stalking includes conduct carried out in person, through traditional mail or via electronically transmitted communication—which the law clarifies encompasses any interaction by telephone, computer or other electronic device.

A first offense is punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor. A second stalking offense within five years of a prior stalking conviction is punishable as a Class 6 felony.

Senate Bill 673 explicitly integrates modern digital harassment and remote surveillance techniques into the existing framework of the Virginia criminal code, ensuring that prosecutors can target cyberstalking with the same severity as physical confrontation.

Automated traffic enforcement

Virginia will allow state and local law enforcement agencies to use new automated enforcement systems in certain areas.

Under SB 84, agencies may use pedestrian crossing violation and stop sign violation monitoring systems in school crossing zones, highway work zones and high-risk speed corridors.

(Photo by Matteo Della Torre/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The systems are meant to record drivers who commit stop sign or pedestrian crossing violations.

The law also requires local law enforcement agencies to conduct a public awareness program before implementing or expanding those systems.

This measure creates a legal framework for deploying automated camera technologies in high-risk zones. To prevent surprise penalties, the legislation mandates that municipalities launch comprehensive educational initiatives to notify local communities before any camera systems begin issuing formal citations.

Non-compete agreements

Virginia is adding new limits on non-compete agreements.

Under SB 170, a non-compete agreement entered into, amended or renewed on or after July 1, 2026, is not enforceable against an employee who is fired without cause unless the employer provides severance benefits or another monetary payment that was disclosed when the agreement was signed.

Virginia is also banning non-compete agreements for many licensed health care professionals.

Under HB 627, employers cannot enter into, enforce or threaten to enforce noncompetes against health care professionals licensed, registered or certified by the boards of Medicine, Nursing, Counseling, Optometry, Psychology or Social Work.

Under Senate Bill 170, the law leaves the baseline definition of a termination "for cause" up to standard contractual terms, meaning employers must explicitly detail compensation packages at the start of employment to keep the restriction valid.

Regarding House Bill 627, medical entities that attempt to restrict practitioner mobility face substantial financial penalties per violation, though the statute permits exceptions if the restriction is tied directly to the sale of a medical practice or standard non-solicitation parameters.

Pay transparency

Virginia employers will face new pay transparency requirements.

Under HB 636, employers must include a good-faith wage or salary range in public and internal job postings.

Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The law also prohibits employers from seeking a job applicant’s wage or salary history or relying on that history when deciding whether to hire someone or how much to pay them.

House Bill 636 institutes scaling financial penalties for businesses that hide salary benchmarks from prospective workers.

Notably, the legislation also grants job seekers the explicit right to pursue civil remedies against non-compliant organizations, though it builds on a brief grace period allowing companies to rectify a faulty listing after receiving a formal alert.

Wage garnishment protections

Virginia is adding new protections for people whose bank accounts are subject to garnishment.

Under HB 601, certain financial institutions must automatically protect a minimum account balance from garnishment, up to $1,000.

The law also protects certain benefit payments that were deposited electronically during the two months before a financial institution reviews an account.

The automatic protections do not apply in some cases, including debts tied to child support or spousal support obligations.

This statute alters the legal burden of asset protection; previously, debtors had to actively petition the courts to shield basic living funds from collectors. House Bill 601 requires banking institutions to act proactively by insulating the initial $1,000 threshold during any asset seizure evaluation.

Assault-style firearms ban

Virginia passed SB 749, which would prohibit the future import, sale, manufacture, purchase or transfer of certain assault firearms and certain ammunition feeding devices.

The bill text says the new "assault firearm" definition does not include firearms manufactured before July 1, 2026.

However, the law’s enforcement has been challenged in court, and a preliminary injunction has blocked Virginia State Police from enforcing it ahead of the July 1 effective date. That means the status of the law could depend on the ongoing court process.

Senate Bill 749 advanced alongside its companion legislation, House Bill 217.

A state circuit court judge granted a preliminary injunction that temporarily freezes the ban's implementation while the broader litigation plays out. Because the legal challenge rests primarily on protections outlined in the Virginia State Constitution rather than federal statutes, the restrictions will remain completely paused and unenforced until a definitive ruling is issued.

What you can do:

Virginians with legal questions about how a law applies to their specific situation should consult an attorney or the relevant state agency.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger signs executive orders after being sworn into office at the Virginia State Capitol on January 17, 2026 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Big picture view:

These statutory changes reflect the legislative output of the recent General Assembly session under the state's current administration, marking a significant policy shift toward heightened corporate transparency, broader worker protections and reinforced tenant rights across the Commonwealth.