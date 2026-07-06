Arlington man accused of misconduct with teen; police probe other potential victims

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The Brief An Arlington man has been arrested and charged with multiple sexually-based offenses involving a teenager. Jeremy Mishler, 42, was taken into custody on July 6, 2026, following a month-long criminal investigation. Detectives believe there may be other victims, noting that Mishler is known to have previously volunteered with youth at Cherrydale Baptist Church.



An Arlington man has been arrested and charged with multiple sexually-based offenses involving a teenager, prompting detectives to search for additional potential victims, Arlington County authorities announced Monday.

What we know:

Jeremy Mishler, 42, was taken into custody on July 6, 2026, following a month-long criminal investigation by the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

He has been charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a supervisory or custodial relationship, assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The investigation began on June 5 after authorities received information that Mishler allegedly had several inappropriate contacts in May 2026 with a teenage female victim who was known to him, according to police.

Detectives believe there may be other victims, noting that Mishler is known to have previously volunteered with youth at Cherrydale Baptist Church.

What you can do:

The case remains an active criminal investigation.

Authorities urge anyone with additional information related to this case, or anyone who has had past inappropriate encounters with the suspect, to contact Detective S. Yanda at 703-228-4244 or via email at syanda@arlingtonva.us.

Information can also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).