Expand / Collapse search

DC weather: Cooler temps to start the week ahead of storm system this weekend

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 5 DC

Cool start to the week with highs in the 40s

FOX 5's Matthew Capucci breaks down the weather for this week -- and some bird migration you may see on your radar.

WASHINGTON - Counterclockwise-spinning low pressure over Halifax, Nova Scotia is swirling down a cool, Canadian air mass that will be with us for days. 

That's why Monday will feature light northwesterly flow with high temperatures only around 60 degrees.

A filament of vorticity, or spin, will work south through the DMV today. It will lead to a bit of ascent, or weak rising motion, which will be sufficient to spawn a few light showers. They'll be more prevalent north of D.C. toward the Mason-Dixon Line, but anything that occurs will be sparse – especially with dry air in place near the surface. 

Tuesday is a bit milder, with highs in the mid-60s. By Wednesday, our winds turn more southwesterly on the back side of high pressure to our south. A mix of sun and clouds is expected. Thursday we'll see lower 70s, but by Friday a storm system will approach. A cold front will touch off showers and introduce cooler and blustery weather into the weekend. 

Featured

This Maryland road is one of the best to see fall foliage in the US
article

This Maryland road is one of the best to see fall foliage in the US

3,000 Americans put Maryland on the map as the second-best place in the country to drive through fall foliage, according to a new survey. 