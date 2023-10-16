DC weather: Cooler temps to start the week ahead of storm system this weekend

Counterclockwise-spinning low pressure over Halifax, Nova Scotia is swirling down a cool, Canadian air mass that will be with us for days.

That's why Monday will feature light northwesterly flow with high temperatures only around 60 degrees.

A filament of vorticity, or spin, will work south through the DMV today. It will lead to a bit of ascent, or weak rising motion, which will be sufficient to spawn a few light showers. They'll be more prevalent north of D.C. toward the Mason-Dixon Line, but anything that occurs will be sparse – especially with dry air in place near the surface.

Tuesday is a bit milder, with highs in the mid-60s. By Wednesday, our winds turn more southwesterly on the back side of high pressure to our south. A mix of sun and clouds is expected. Thursday we'll see lower 70s, but by Friday a storm system will approach. A cold front will touch off showers and introduce cooler and blustery weather into the weekend.