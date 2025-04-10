DC weather: Cloudy with chilly showers and cool temperatures Thursday

The Brief Temperatures in the 40s to upper 50s Thursday, below seasonal norms. Intermittent showers Thursday, with heavier rainfall arriving Friday. Rain likely to continue into Saturday morning before clearing by Sunday.



A gloomy start for the Washington, D.C., region Thursday, with overcast skies and chilly temperatures in the 40s with the threat of on-and-off showers throughout the day.

Highs are expected to reach the upper 50s, though temperatures will remain below seasonal averages, according to FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda. Showers could continue into the overnight hours.

An area of low pressure will swing through the area on Friday, bringing a period of wet weather for most of the day. "We could see periods of heavy rain continue to unfold throughout most of Friday afternoon," Grenda said. "And unfortunately, it looks like it does stick around for part of the weekend too."

The rainy conditions are expected to extend into the weekend, with chilly showers continuing through Saturday morning and potentially into the overnight hours before tapering off Sunday before drying out to start the workweek.

