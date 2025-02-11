Winter storm hits DC: Snow, ice causing hazardous travel conditions

The Brief Snow began falling in the D.C. metro area around 2 p.m., with heavier snowfall moving in from the south. Areas like Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford are seeing high snowfall rates and rapid accumulation. Winter storm warnings are in effect for most of the region, as 4 to 5 inches fell in D.C. and up to 10 inches in some northern areas. Snowfall peaked between 5 p.m. and midnight and is expected to taper off overnight, with clear skies expected by morning. Prepare for potential travel disruptions and hazardous conditions; stay updated with FOX 5 Weather Team and the FOX LOCAL app.



Snow began falling in the D.C. metro area around 2 p.m. Tuesday, starting as light, fine flakes before intensifying as heavier snow bands pushed northward.

As conditions deteriorate, FOX 5's Caitlin Roth says travel could become hazardous through the night.

Further south, Fredericksburg experienced heavy snowfall, leading to significant accumulation (4.5 inches). Similar conditions are expected to spread northward into the metro region.

Radar imagery is showing widespread snowfall across the region, with the heaviest accumulations reported in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties as well as parts of southern Maryland.

Areas under winter storm warnings, including Charlottesville and Beaverdam, Virginia (highlighted in pink on weather maps), are bracing for significant snowfall totals around 5-8 inches.

Baltimore, Hagerstown, and Frederick, Maryland remain under winter weather advisories.

Those areas are expecting lower accumulations but still experiencing snow-covered roads and reduced visibility.

In D.C., temperatures have dropped to below 33 degrees at Reagan National Airport, with visibility reduced to just one mile.

Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads if possible as conditions worsen through the evening.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from 1 p.m. this afternoon to 7 a.m. Wednesday for Washington, D.C., central and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia.

Further north in portions of Maryland, extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties, and in western Mineral County In West Virginia, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday morning to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Heavy evening snow across D.C. region

The heaviest snowfall rates are expected between 5 p.m. and midnight, contributing to the bulk of accumulation.

Snow is forecast to taper off overnight, giving way to clear skies by Wednesday morning.

The D.C. metro area is projected to receive 4 to 6 inches of snow, with localized areas to the north potentially seeing up to 8 inches, while totals to the south may be lower.

Travel conditions

As conditions continue to evolve, officials advise residents to stay informed, exercise caution on the roads, and avoid unnecessary travel until the storm passes.

Due to low ceilings, there was a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving at Baltimore-Washington International Airport. The FAA reported operations returned to normal around 8 p.m.

General Departure Delays: Traffic is experiencing gate hold and taxi delays lasting 15 minutes or less.

General Arrival Delays: Arrival traffic is experiencing airborne delays of 15 minutes or less.

