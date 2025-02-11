Snow totals in DC, Maryland, Virginia

The Brief BWI Airport: Recently recorded a snowfall total of 3.8 inches during the winter storm. Reagan National Airport: Experienced a significant snowfall accumulation of 6.3 inches. Dulles International Airport: Reported a snowfall total of 4.9 inches.



A fast-moving winter storm swept through the D.C. region on Tuesday, blanketing the nation’s capital with several inches of snow.

The snowfall created hazardous travel conditions, leading many schools in the area to dismiss early. Additionally, some school districts opted to delay opening times or cancel classes altogether on Wednesday.

Here's a look at snow totals for D.C., Maryland, Virginia & West Virginia for February 11 and 12.

Related article

Snow totals for DC, Maryland, Virginia & West Virginia for February 11 & 12:

District of Columbia (DC) snow totals for February 11 & 12:

Anacostia SSE: 6.1 inches (10:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

US Capitol: 5.3 inches (9:22 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Washington 1 E: 4.6 inches (10:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Anacostia 1 S: 4.5 inches (10:18 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Maryland snow totals for February 11 & 12:

Allegany County:

Ridgeley 1 NW: 1.5 inches (9:19 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Anne Arundel County:

Galesville 4 WSW: 7.0 inches (11:22 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media

Deale 1 NE: 6.0 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Highland Beach 1 SSW: 5.5 inches (10:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Chelsea Beach: 4.8 inches (3:15 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Hillsmere Shores 1 N: 4.5 inches (9:55 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Crofton 2 NNE: 4.2 inches (9:15 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee

Cape St. Claire: 4.0 inches (7:48 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

BWI Airport: 3.8 inches (1:00 AM, 2/12) - Official NWS Obs

Eastport 1 SSW: 3.8 inches (8:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Glen Burnie 1 WSW: 3.6 inches (10:28 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Cape St. Claire 1 SS: 1.5 inches (8:40 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Baltimore County:

Edgemere SE: 4.2 inches (12:27 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Edgemere 2 SW: 3.5 inches (11:28 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media

Timonium: 3.4 inches (2:13 AM, 2/12) - Public

Glyndon 1 WSW: 3.3 inches (4:51 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

McDonogh 1 SSE: 3.0 inches (8:56 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Perry Hall: 2.7 inches (11:17 PM, 2/11) - Public

Chase: 2.5 inches (8:59 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Cockeysville 1 N: 2.5 inches (1:13 AM, 2/12) - Broadcast Media

Upper Falls 2 SW: 2.5 inches (9:24 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Long Green 2 NW: 2.0 inches (9:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Bentley Springs 1 E: 1.0 inches (8:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Baltimore City:

Arlington 2 E: 4.0 inches (2:57 AM, 2/12) - Broadcast Media

Arlington 2 ESE: 2.4 inches (9:58 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media

Pimlico SE: 1.5 inches (7:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Calvert County:

Prince Frederick 1 S: 7.6 inches (10:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Huntingtown SW: 6.8 inches (7:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Lusby ESE: 5.0 inches (7:35 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

North Beach 2 WNW: 5.0 inches (7:50 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS

Carroll County:

Sykesville 1 NNW: 3.3 inches (4:30 AM, 2/12) - NWS Employee

Gamber 1 WNW: 1.9 inches (11:08 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS

Millers 4 NE: 1.9 inches (12:23 AM, 2/12) - Co-Op Observer

Watersville 1 N: 1.8 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Taneytown NE: 1.2 inches (10:15 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Linwood 2 SE: 1.0 inches (9:07 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Charles County:

Dentsville 1 SW: 8.7 inches (1:30 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

White Plains: 8.6 inches (11:23 PM, 2/11) - Public

Port Tobacco Village: 8.6 inches (11:45 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager

Waldorf 2 W: 6.9 inches (8:57 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

St. Charles 1 ENE: 6.0 inches (11:13 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Hughesville 3 NNE: 5.5 inches (9:05 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Frederick County:

Bloomfield 2 WSW: 1.5 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee

New Market 2 NW: 1.5 inches (8:30 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS

Garrett County:

Grantsville 5 W: 3.5 inches (4:00 AM, 2/12) - Dept of Highways

Deer Park 6 NE: 2.0 inches (10:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Accident 4 SE: 1.2 inches (7:56 PM, 2/11) - Public

Harford County:

Aberdeen Proving Ground: 3.7 inches (3:24 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Churchville 1 N: 3.3 inches (2:40 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Bel Air: 3.0 inches (2:16 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Forest Hill 1 NNW: 2.4 inches (12:01 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Norrisville 1 WSW: 2.4 inches (9:50 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS

Forest Hill 3 SW: 1.6 inches (8:15 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Holly Corner 2 E: 1.6 inches (8:15 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Howard County:

Simpsonville E: 5.0 inches (1:30 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Simpsonville 1 SSE: 4.6 inches (12:00 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Laurel 2 N: 4.0 inches (1:00 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Columbia: 3.7 inches (10:29 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee

Elkridge 2 W: 3.4 inches (10:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Laurel 1 NNE: 3.0 inches (9:00 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS

Savage 1 ESE: 3.0 inches (8:15 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Gaither 2 SSE: 2.7 inches (11:40 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Oella 2 NNE: 2.5 inches (12:10 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Sykesville 2 SSE: 2.5 inches (9:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Ellicott City: 2.2 inches (8:26 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media

Montgomery County:

Four Corners 1 N: 6.0 inches (9:42 PM, 2/11) - Public

Wheaton 1 NW: 5.1 inches (12:00 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Garrett Park 1 ENE: 5.0 inches (11:25 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Kensington: 5.0 inches (10:15 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS

Bethesda: 5.0 inches (9:42 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager

Rockville: 4.9 inches (4:34 AM, 2/12) - Public

Norbeck 2 E: 4.8 inches (11:13 PM, 2/11) - Public

Somerset 1 ENE: 4.3 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Rockville 1 SSE: 4.1 inches (10:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Olney: 4.0 inches (12:35 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Silver Spring: 4.0 inches (8:02 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Takoma Park: 4.0 inches (8:12 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager

Norbeck 1 ESE: 3.6 inches (9:55 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS

Spencerville WSW: 3.5 inches (9:31 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Montgomery Village 3: 3.4 inches (9:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Poolesville NE: 3.2 inches (10:35 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Boyds 1 SE: 3.2 inches (11:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Clarksburg: 3.0 inches (8:38 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager

Gaithersburg: 3.0 inches (8:38 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager

Montgomery Village 1: 2.6 inches (9:00 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS

Gaithersburg 1 SW: 2.5 inches (8:25 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Prince George's County:

Andrews AFB 2 E: 6.8 inches (11:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

New Carrollton 1 E: 5.4 inches (1:31 AM, 2/12) - Public

Greenbelt 1 N: 5.0 inches (11:20 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS

Hyattsville: 3.3 inches (7:51 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager

St. Mary's County:

Callaway 2 W: 8.0 inches (3:45 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

California 2 W: 6.0 inches (8:15 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Compton 3 SSE: 5.0 inches (7:20 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Washington County:

Hancock 1 ESE: 1.1 inches (9:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Boonsboro 3 NNE: 1.1 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Virginia snow totals for February 11 & 12:

Albemarle County:

Hollymead 1 ENE: 8.0 inches (12:29 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Earlysville 2 WNW: 7.8 inches (12:37 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

White Hall 3 ESE: 7.7 inches (11:05 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Boyd Tavern 1 S: 6.3 inches (7:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Arlington County:

Falls Church 1 E: 6.5 inches (12:20 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Reagan National Apt: 6.3 inches (1:00 AM, 2/12) - Official NWS Obs

Rosslyn 1 S: 5.5 inches (10:50 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Rosslyn: 5.0 inches (9:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Baileys Crossroads 1: 5.0 inches (8:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Augusta County:

Hermitage 3 N: 10.0 inches (12:20 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Stuarts Draft 3 N: 9.5 inches (7:36 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media

Stuarts Draft 1 S: 8.2 inches (11:15 PM, 2/11) - Public

Staunton Arpt 3 WSW: 7.8 inches (8:49 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media

City of Alexandria:

Alexandria 2 ESE: 5.5 inches (8:58 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Alexandria 1 ENE: 5.5 inches (10:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

City of Charlottesville:

Newcomb Hall 1 SW: 7.3 inches (8:38 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

City of Fredericksburg:

Dunavant 1 S: 8.2 inches (11:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Fredericksburg 1 NNW: 6.5 inches (1:14 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Fredericksburg 1 ENE: 6.5 inches (1:14 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Fredericksburg 2 S: 6.5 inches (1:14 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Fredericksburg 2 E: 6.0 inches (1:14 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

City of Manassas:

Independent Hill 2 E: 9.5 inches (12:00 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Manassas Park 1 SW: 6.5 inches (10:47 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

City of Staunton:

Staunton 1 NW: 9.0 inches (8:50 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media

City of Waynesboro:

Waynesboro 1 S: 6.0 inches (11:17 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Waynesboro 2 N: 5.0 inches (9:15 PM, 2/11) - Public

Clarke County:

Berryville 1 NNW: 2.5 inches (9:05 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Culpeper County:

Rixeyville: 7.5 inches (9:45 PM, 2/11) - Public

Culpeper 1 W: 7.0 inches (9:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Fairfax County:

Hybla Valley 1 ESE: 8.5 inches (2:30 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Burke 2 SSW: 8.0 inches (11:11 PM, 2/11) - Public

Centreville 3 SSE: 7.2 inches (10:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Baileys Crossroads 1 NW: 7.0 inches (9:49 PM, 2/11) - Public

Newington 2 WNW: 7.0 inches (9:43 PM, 2/11) - Amateur Radio

Rose Hill 1 ENE: 6.5 inches (11:18 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Rose Hill: 6.2 inches (9:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Fairfax 1 N: 6.2 inches (10:37 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee

Burke 1 S: 6.2 inches (10:24 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Fairfax: 6.1 inches (11:12 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager

West Springfield 2 W: 5.8 inches (8:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Chantilly 2 ENE: 5.8 inches (10:34 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Chantilly 3 E: 5.5 inches (11:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Herndon 2 ENE: 5.5 inches (1:51 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Dunn Loring 1 SSE: 5.3 inches (9:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Reston 2 N: 5.1 inches (10:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Vienna 1 WNW: 5.0 inches (10:56 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Chantilly 2 ESE: 5.0 inches (9:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Tysons Corner 1 N: 5.0 inches (10:40 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee

Herndon 1 NNE: 4.7 inches (10:00 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee

Oakton 1 ESE: 4.0 inches (9:20 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Herndon: 3.0 inches (7:30 PM, 2/11) - Dept of Highways

Fauquier County:

Broken Hill 2 WSW: 7.5 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Bealeton: 7.5 inches (9:21 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Frederick County:

Cedar Grove 2 ENE: 3.0 inches (1:15 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Stephens City 2 E: 2.8 inches (12:50 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Cedar Hill 4 NNW: 2.4 inches (11:33 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Greene County:

Quinque 2 WSW: 8.0 inches (9:26 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Highland County:

Monterey: 8.0 inches (9:28 PM, 2/11) - 911 Call Center

Loudoun County:

Arcola 3 S: 5.9 inches (12:35 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Ashburn 1 W: 5.0 inches (4:47 AM, 2/12) - Public

Arcola 1 NNE: 4.9 inches (10:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Dulles International: 4.9 inches (1:00 AM, 2/12) - Official NWS Obs

Countryside 2 ESE: 4.0 inches (11:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Ashburn 3 WSW: 3.8 inches (10:07 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee

Leesburg 2 E: 3.0 inches (10:35 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee

Round Hill 1 WNW: 2.5 inches (9:34 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Hillsboro 3 NE: 2.0 inches (11:05 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Madison County:

Wolftown 1 W: 7.7 inches (10:36 PM, 2/11) - Public

Nelson County:

Wintergreen: 7.0 inches (9:29 PM, 2/11) - Law Enforcement

Page County:

Honeyville 1 ESE: 5.5 inches (10:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Luray 1 E: 5.5 inches (11:31 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media

Rileyville: 3.0 inches (7:40 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media

Prince William County:

Dale City 1 W: 7.8 inches (10:45 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Dumfries 1 ENE: 7.8 inches (1:40 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Dale City 3 NNW: 7.0 inches (9:00 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager

Bull Run 2 NE: 6.0 inches (9:56 PM, 2/11) - CoCoRaHS

Manassas Park 1 NNW: 6.0 inches (10:55 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Woolsey 2 W: 5.2 inches (12:00 AM, 2/12) - Public

Woolsey 2 SSW: 5.0 inches (1:04 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Manassas 3 NNW: 5.0 inches (8:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Rappahannock County:

Washington: 6.0 inches (10:41 PM, 2/11) - Public

Rockingham County:

Massanutten: 6.0 inches (8:46 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media

Bridgewater: 6.0 inches (12:09 AM, 2/12) - Broadcast Media

Elkton: 5.1 inches (7:58 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Massanutten 1 SE: 5.0 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Harrisonburg: 4.9 inches (9:46 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media

Broadway: 4.8 inches (11:29 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media

Spotsylvania County:

Spotsylvania Courthouse: 4.0 inches (9:00 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Stafford County:

Glendie 1 N: 8.3 inches (11:55 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Stafford 2 NW: 8.2 inches (9:40 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Holly Corner 1 ENE: 6.5 inches (9:16 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee

Holly Corner 2 E: 6.5 inches (11:15 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Ramoth W: 6.0 inches (9:10 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

West Virginia snow totals for February 11 & 12:

Berkeley County:

Falling Waters 2 NW: 2.0 inches (12:45 AM, 2/12) - Trained Spotter

Martinsburg 2 E: 1.5 inches (8:00 PM, 2/11) - NWS Employee

Jefferson County:

Bloomery 3 SSE: 2.5 inches (9:30 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Mineral County:

Burlington E: 1.8 inches (9:15 PM, 2/11) - Trained Spotter

Pendleton County:

Franklin 1 WSW: 4.0 inches (11:27 PM, 2/11) - Broadcast Media

Franklin 1 ESE: 4.0 inches (9:50 PM, 2/11) - Emergency Manager

Road conditions worsen

The storm brought widespread travel disruptions, with road crews working through the evening to clear major highways and secondary roads. Officials urged residents to stay off the roads if possible, warning of slick conditions and freezing temperatures overnight.

More updates are expected as the storm moves out of the region.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest forecast updates and check the updated list of closings and delays. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC weather updates. Click here to download.