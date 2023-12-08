Damaging winds expected as 'vigorous' storm system hits DC area Sunday

The D.C. area can expect to see intense rain and damaging winds late Sunday as a storm enters the region.

The weekend should start dry and potentially mild on Saturday, with a potential for fog overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will likely start with clouds and some showers, with more expected as the day goes on. Temperatures are likely to rise all day, with the warmest part of the day bringing temperatures in the low to middle 60s after sunset.

Sunday night, "a vigorous storm system will pass just to our west," says meteorologist Mike Thomas, bringing intense rain to the Mid-Atlantic. Gusty winds could cause some damage to the area.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for possible isolated strong to severe thunderstorms for Sunday night.

