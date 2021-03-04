Cool Thursday with highs near 50 degrees; chilly and dry weekend
WASHINGTON - After a mild Wednesday with temperatures near 60 degrees around the region – a cooler Thursday is in store.
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says highs today will be closer to 50 degrees but we will stay dry and the skies will stay mostly sunny.
Chilly temperatures remain in the area with highs in the 40s through the weekend. Next week could feature even warmer temperatures in the 60s – and possibly – near 70 degrees!
