Cool, breezy and dry Monday with highs in the mid-60s

You'll wake up to some clearing skies and dry conditions Monday as we finally get a much needed break from the rain and a chance for some sunshine.

FOX 5’s Gwen Tolbart says while the southern plains braces for a heatwave, areas north and northwest of us will have a very cold start with temps only in the 30s. Also, Old Man Winter makes an appearance in the form of a Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning.

The Frost Advisory will be in place Monday 2 a.m. – 8 a.m. for portions of western Maryland, the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. This includes Washington and Frederick counties and the cities of Hagerstown, Winchester, and Front Royal,

A Freeze Warning will be in place Monday 2 a.m. – 8 a.m. for Western Highland and Eastern Highland Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Hardy, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Western Pendleton and Eastern Pendleton.

Sensitive vegetation needs to be protected.

The sun sticks around as temps gradually rise from the 60s to the 70s by midweek.

By Wednesday, we get a few more clouds and the latter part of the week rain returns with a chance of showers in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A few may sneak in late night Thursday. Pair that up with Saturday and Sunday temps near 80 and we could even see a bit of humidity.

