Cold returns with highs in the 40s Tuesday; first measurable snow expected Wednesday morning

Brrr! It’s a December reality check!

The warmth of yesterday was replaced by a much colder air mass that blasted in on gusty, damaging winds Monday night. In fact, afternoon temperatures will be about 30 degrees colder than yesterday!

The temperatures are already in the 30s this morning and we will only top out in the low-40s with wind chill temperatures in the 30s.

This cold air sets the stage for potentially the first measurable snow of the season arriving just before morning rush on Wednesday. Right now we lean toward a coating to an inch of snow mainly on grassy surfaces but we are watching trends closely and will update this forecast throughout the day.

By noon Wednesday any snow should begin to mix with rain before exiting by the evening. It’s expected to be quite cold overnight into Thursday as well.

