Violent crime down 21% in Prince George’s, but domestic violence shootings rise

The Brief Prince George’s County police report a 21% drop in violent crime over the past year, including 39 fewer murders, and note their first net gain in officers since 2017. Domestic violence remains a concern, with non-fatal domestic violence shootings rising by double digits despite increased protective and peace orders. Officials credit new partnerships and initiatives — including a 24/7 hotline for potential abusers — as efforts to curb domestic violence and intervene earlier.



Prince George’s County police announced a reduction in nearly all crime compared to this time last year.

By the numbers:

Prince George’s County police, alongside County Executive Aisha Braveboy, announced a 21% drop in violent crime in the last twelve months.

That includes 39 fewer murders today compared to this time last December.

The police department also announced that for the first time since 2017 they have seen a net gain of police officers, thanks to successful recruiting efforts including bonuses up to $15,000.

Dig deeper:

One area that did not improve entirely — domestic violence. The county saw a double-digit percentage increase in non-fatal domestic violence shootings.

"We were averaging 2,000 protective orders every month. Last month alone, in the month of November, we had a thousand protective orders and 422 peace orders — showing you that something we are doing as far as a partnership… is working," said Sheriff John Carr

The sheriff touted the recently announced memorandum of understanding that allows his office to assist in responding to domestic violence calls in certain districts. Carr says his office is trying to be more proactive in combating domestic violence.

House of Ruth Maryland echoes that sentiment — enacting a first-of-its-kind 24-hour hotline for potential domestic violence abusers. Chief Operating Officer Lisa Nitsch says they have already been receiving calls.

"We know there are certain things that don’t cause intimate partner violence. But if someone has the propensity to be abusive toward their partner, certain characteristics will exacerbate that — big things being economic challenges, unemployment. And we know Maryland was particularly hit hard with unemployment this year. I’m sure that’s going to be concentrated in the Prince George’s County area," said Nitsch.