Cold, rainy Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s

We're waking up to a chilly rain - and in some places north and west - that rain may mix with snow.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. for higher elevations well west that could see an inch or two of accumulation.

The bulk of the rain will fall through the morning hours and most places will pick up around a half inch of rain. A few showers linger in the afternoon and you'll want to bundle up because temperatures only top out in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Thursday is a drier day with morning clouds giving way to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 50s.

