Cold morning, sunny afternoon Tuesday with highs in the 50s

Once again - Tuesday morning it’s on the seasonably chilly side with temperatures ranging from the upper-20s to mid-30s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

This also may be the sunniest day of the rest of the work week. Full sun will boost temperatures this afternoon into the mid-50s.

It’s a quiet week with a warming trend, but as we roll on clouds will be on the increase. Our next chance of needed rain is Friday into Saturday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5