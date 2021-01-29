Cold and windy Friday; eyes on winter storm threat Sunday and Monday

The blustery winter chill is sticking around for a second day. Wind chills are in the single digits and teens Friday morning with plenty of sun. The wind is strong through the day and gusts could exceed 35 mph again, making it feel like it’s in the 20s. Download the FOX 5 Weather App

We head for the low-20s again tonight with wind chill temperatures in the teens.

The wind should settle down quite a bit on a sunny but chilly and dry Saturday. It’s a good day to prep for the light snow that looks to arrive overnight and through the day Sunday.

We expect that a few to possibly several inches of snow may accumulate through the day Sunday. This winter storm looks to linger into Monday and possibly Tuesday, and as reliable guidance continues to come in over the next 24 to 36 hours we will update the potential accumulation.

It certainly has the potential to be our biggest snowstorm since January 12-13 of 2019!

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5