Cloudy, chilly Wednesday with morning freezing rain possible

Once again caution is needed as you head out this morning due to patchy black ice and the possibility of light freezing rain falling which may produce a glaze of ice.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for areas along and east of Interstate 95 as there is a better chance of these areas seeing some of the freezing drizzle.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

The rest of the day remains cloudy and temperatures through the afternoon should warm into the low to mid 40s which will melt some of Monday’s snow pack.

We’re also watching Thursday evening into Friday morning for the potential for additional accumulating snow moving into the region. This would likely begin after dark on Thursday and wrap up by Friday morning. It’s doesn’t appear to be as vigorous or as large as the Monday storm but a few inches of snow look possible.

If we learned anything from Monday’s storm it’s to check back for frequent updates before hitting the road. Friday’s morning commute will be impacted.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5