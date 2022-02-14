Expand / Collapse search

Chilly Valentine’s Day with highs in the 30s

By Jennifer Delgado and Matthew Cappucci
Published 
Updated 5:39AM
Weather
FOX 5 DC

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, February 14

Matthew Cappucci has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, February 14

WASHINGTON - Valentine's Day will be chilly with morning lows in the 20s and teens.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Last minute Valentine’s Day ideas from Matthew Cappucci

Mr. Romantic -- Matthew Cappucci – comes to the rescue with your last minute Valentine’s Day ideas!

FOX 5 Jennifer Delgado says the afternoon will be mostly sunny and unseasonably cool with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s.

Temperatures rebound on Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

The big weather story will be the threat for heavy rain and severe storms on Thursday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5