Chilly Valentine’s Day with highs in the 30s

Valentine's Day will be chilly with morning lows in the 20s and teens.

FOX 5 Jennifer Delgado says the afternoon will be mostly sunny and unseasonably cool with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s.

Temperatures rebound on Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

The big weather story will be the threat for heavy rain and severe storms on Thursday.

