Chilly Valentine’s Day with highs in the 30s
WASHINGTON - Valentine's Day will be chilly with morning lows in the 20s and teens.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5 Jennifer Delgado says the afternoon will be mostly sunny and unseasonably cool with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s.
Temperatures rebound on Tuesday with highs in the 40s.
The big weather story will be the threat for heavy rain and severe storms on Thursday.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Advertisement