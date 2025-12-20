Man sentenced to 60 years in Fourth of July shooting that killed 6-year-old in Prince George’s County

The Brief A Prince George’s County judge sentenced a man to 60 years in prison for his role in a Fourth of July block party shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy. The defendant, Rakeem Gilgeours, was convicted of first-degree assault and multiple firearm offenses, but not murder. Prosecutors say additional suspects are in custody and will also face trial.



A Prince George’s County judge handed down a 60-year prison sentence Friday in connection with a Fourth of July neighborhood shooting that left a 6-year-old boy dead in Temple Hills.

What we know:

The shooting happened during a Fourth of July block party on Akron Street, where more than 100 people had gathered.

Prosecutors say gunfire erupted into the crowd, and 6-year-old Ahsan Payton was struck in the crossfire. He was taken to the hospital, where he died several days later.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Rakeem Gilgeours got into a verbal altercation with another man during the event. A witness told police they saw Gilgeours with a gun, and the confrontation escalated into what prosecutors described as a shootout, leaving more than 50 shell casings at the scene.

Rakeem Gilgeours (Office of the State’s Attorney Prince George’s County)

The sentencing

During Friday's sentencing hearing, the judge described Gilgeours’ actions as "egregious" and referred to the incident as a "wild wild west shootout" that never should have happened.

Gilgeours was not convicted of murder, but was found guilty of first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm.

The judge imposed the maximum sentence on each count, ordering them to be served consecutively:

25 years for first-degree assault

20 years for use of a firearm

15 years for illegal possession

That totals 60 years in prison.

What they're saying:

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said the sentence brings accountability in a case marked by senseless violence.

"Today’s sentence brings a measure of accountability in a case marked by senseless violence and profound loss," Jackson said. "It reflects the gravity of the harm inflicted and recognizes the impact this has had on Ahsan’s family and an entire community."

Prosecutors argued for the maximum sentence, calling the case "not your average first-degree assault." They also noted Gilgeours had prior gun convictions dating back to 2011 and should not have been armed at the party.

The defense filed a motion for a new trial citing insufficient evidence, which the judge denied. Defense attorneys also asked for a lesser sentence.

What's next:

Prosecutors said in court that other suspects are already in custody and will also be tried for their alleged roles in the shooting.

Ahsan Payton’s family was present in the courtroom during the sentencing but declined to comment afterward.